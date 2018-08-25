PM: Stop badtalking Tobago

HIGH FIVE: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley high-fives a participant of the Republic Bank Jane Young Tobago Junior Golf Programme, at the Mount Irvine Bay Resort Golf Course, Tobago, during a tour of the island on Thursday. Photo courtesy Republic Bank

THE Prime Minister has called on citizens to “stop badtalking Tobago.”

Dr Rowley made this call at a Conversations with the Prime Minister Forum at the Scarborough Library on Thursday night.

After referring to the acquisition of the Galleons Passage ferry, efforts to lease a fast ferry later this year, two new fast ferries being bought from Australia and the Sandals Tobago project, the PM said, “Let me just appeal to you all here in Tobago: don’t be your own worst enemies.

“If I was in Trinidad, as I am, and I wanted somewhere to go, the last place I want to go is Tobago, because you get on as if Tobago is a hell-hole.”

Rowley warned that if people continued this behaviour, “Those who are inclined to come to Tobago will look somewhere else.” Indicating that people are already doing so, the PM said St Lucian friends have told him about many TT citizens going to St Lucia because they are being told, “Don’t come to Tobago.”

Rowley said, “What you have to understand is that when you get into a difficulty, whatever the nature of the difficulty, you work your way out of it.”

Urging Tobagonians not to embrace difficulty and sink themselves in the process, he said, “Tell the rest of the world – especially Trinidad –Tobago is open for business.”

He reminded the audience the Galleons Passage is not a fast ferry, saying, “If you want speed, don’t go on it.”

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, at the same event, said the Galleons Passage’s crew had arrived in TT. The vessel will do its trial run to Tobago next week. he said, and “if everything goes well we are hoping that by the third week, the vessel should be put into work.”

Sinanan referred to an advertisement by the National Infrastructure Development Company for a fast ferry that would be leased for two years, with the option to renew for another year.

Rowley said these two vessels and the TT Spirit should give Tobago adequate service, until two new fast ferries arrive from Australia by mid-2020.

He advised people to “make the most of what is available.” Reminding his audience the Galleons Passage was bought at the time a fast ferry was being sought, Rowley said “Fast ferries are hard to get.”

He said the Galleons Passage will eventually service Tobago from the proposed Toco port, while another ferry service will sail from Port of Spain to Tobago.

After saying ferries are not bought in markets or hardware stores, the PM said the firing of two senior people from the Port Authority “should be a wake-up message for you here in Tobago.”

He was confident the 700-800 room Sandals resort will have a significant impact on Tobago’s economy and that an access road development programme being undertaken by the Tobago House of Assembly will improve agriculture in Tobago.