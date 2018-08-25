No excuse for badBeetham behaviour

THE EDITOR: It’s interesting how Trinis find ways to justify wrongdoing? The despicable behaviour last week towards MP Fitzgerald Hinds by a few miscreants and the excuse of neglect of Beetham is akin to a recurring decimal.

Explain then why other constituencies don’t behave similarly towards their respective MPs. How many jobs and schools have been built in Beetham? And it has been the same behaviour for decades.

Who is robbing the students who attend the schools in the area at gunpoint? Who is robbing people on the Beetham if their vehicles shut down or they are stuck in a traffic jam? Who wants to work for $80 when you can be hired for $500 by nefarious leaders?

The excuse of lack of education for Beetham residents is also boring. Beetham is surrounded by primary, secondary, military, technical and vocational institutes with more opportunities than other areas.

The same educational opportunities have been given equally to all citizens in TT, so why then one group chooses to be professionals (lawyers, doctors, engineers) while the other group chooses to be criminals? Is that on the Government?

Trinis know how to play the blame game well. Charity begins at home. A bandit creates a bandit because children learn by what they see.

How many other constituencies have been neglected and what of the residents’ behaviour? If Beetham residents feel so neglected and disenfranchised, why repeatedly vote PNM? The recent minority group’s untoward behaviour to the MP, unfortunately, continues the stigmatisation of Beetham.

Moreover, who holds MPs accountable for their lack of productivity in this country? We allow some politicians to play the race card while they fill their pockets and the cycle continues. There have been about five elections over the last two decades and what?

You don’t have to like MP Hinds or any MP but respect for authority and the law is what parents should be teaching their children.

To hear adults making excuses for the wanton disrespect to Minister Hinds shows how complicit they are in telling their children it’s okay to be a criminal. That is until it reaches home when the same youths are killed and the blame game shifts to either the police or the Government.

When they kill each other no one sees, when the police shoot them everyone sees. The lack of training and discipline by parents has fatal consequences.

Failure by adults to condone last week’s reprehensible behaviour strengthens my belief that TT as a nation is vacuous and empty. No longer do we as a people have ethics or morals. Instead we choose to overlook wrongdoing. We have become blind to truth. What was once wrong is now right, and then people complain about the youths. Who are their exemplars?

I pray for my country on this continued downward slide of depravity.

ROSSANA GLASGOW

rossanaglasgow@gmail.com