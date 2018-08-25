Legendary golfer could boost TT golf

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley tests his skills as pro golfer Greg Norman,right, and participants of the Republic Bank Jane Young Tobago Junior Golf Programme look on, at the Mount Irvine Bay Resort Golf Course, Tobago, on Thursday.`

TOBAGO golf coordinator for the TT Golf Association Jeffrey Azar, believes legendary Australian golfer Greg Norman’s involvement in developing another golf course in Tobago will benefit TT golf in a major way.

Sandal’s Resort is expected to develop a golf course in Tobago, adding to the Magdalena Golf Course and the Mt Irvine Golf Course on the island. On Thursday, Prime Minister Keith Rowley met with a delegation from Sandals Resorts International, including Norman and Sandals CEO Gebhard Rainer at the Magdalena Grand Beach Resort. Norman is working with Sandals to design the new golf course. Norman played professionally from 1976 to 2009, winning 91 international tournaments including 20 on the PGA Tour. He also won two majors - the Open Championship in 1986 and 1993.

Azar is excited that another course is coming to Tobago. “The more golf courses we get here, the bigger the sport is going to be and the more international tournaments will be held here. Especially if Sandals is doing it, you could get the PGA Tour to come down here which will be arranged by Greg Norman. He is in the hall of fame. Once he puts his name towards this it is going to be big,” Azar said.

Azar said the more professionals coming to TT the better. “We have in training now six schools in Tobago, but the more that the juniors see these professionals come here and play is the more they will be involved in the sport. They will definitely pick it up when they see all these big golfers come here, because they watching them on TV every week.”

Azar said junior golfers in TT are always learning from senior players. “What we do is we invite all the schools to come down (to golf courses in Tobago), because in TT we don’t charge for you to come and look at the tournaments. They are welcome to come in and we always hold a junior programme in all tournaments for them to hit some balls with the pros,” Azar said.