Coach dies from heart attack during earthquake

Courtney Chadee

AT least one person has died as a result of Tuesday’s earthquake. Residents of Arima, and especially staff and students of the Arima Boys’ Government Primary School (ABG), were in mourning after learning of the sudden death of 46-year-old Courtney Chadee. When Newsday visited Chadee’s home at Koon Koon Street, Malabar, his wife was being embraced by a friend while she wept. Relatives were tight-lipped about his death but close relatives confirmed that Chadee, a sports coach died of a heart attack, brought on by a panic attack caused by the earthquake. Family members said Chadee was at home at the time of the quake and starting experiencing difficulties breathing. He collapsed and an ambulance was called. He was taken to the Arima health facility where he was declared dead on arrival. Nicole Harewood, a teacher at the school, spoke to Newsday about the impact he had on the school. “Mr Chadee was not just a football coach. He was also the cricket and athletics coach. He was also very involved in the life of the school. He would be missed.” She said Chadee was assigned to the school in 2010 and was immediately loved by all.

“Under Chadee, the school was able to capture the Atlantic National Primary Schools’ Football League, dethroning defending champs Bon Accord Government.”

That was ABG’s first trip to the final, although they had been St George East educational district champions for at least four years in a row. The MVP of that competition, Addae Paponette, is in England going through trials at different football clubs.

Chadee was also hosting a football camp for the July/August vacation, but did not have camp on the day he died.

His funeral will take place at 12 pm on Monday at Bethel World Outreach Ministries, Bethel Avenue, Arima.

Chadee will be interred at the D’Abadie Public Cemetery.

Students of Arima Boys’ Government are asked to attend in their dress uniform. Athletes are specially asked to assemble at the school for 10 am.