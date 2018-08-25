Carenage health facility given all clear

The Carenage Health Centre

The Carenage Health Centre suffered just minor damage during the quake on Tuesday and was providing health care service to their patients when Newsday visited Thursday.

According to one caregiver at the centre, there were just a few cracks in the wall, but they were given the go ahead to continue their services. There was just one patient there for care as the rain poured.

A structural engineering team visited the facility yesterday morning.

According to chairman of the Urban Development Company Ltd Noel Garcia, none of the damage was structural.

“Our people are writing up the report as I speak. They suffered a number of mortar-related damage, but not structural. You have some of the mortar falling off, but none of the columns nor beams were damaged. We saw no signs of distress and our engineers declared the building to be safe with just some clean up. I believe the staff there has already done that, but the building is structurally sound.”

The health centre was opened by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on August 20, 2015.