Aftershocks can go on for years UWI seismologists:

MERE hours after the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Seismic Research Centre reportedly detected a 4.0 magnitude aftershock at around 6.44 am yesterday, researchers Dr Ilias Papadopolous and Dr Richard Robertson said aftershocks of lesser magnitudes can continue for years.

Despite this, they sought to assure the public there was no need for panic as the strength of the aftershocks is expected to decrease over time.

Speaking with reporters during a break in a symposium on disaster relief infrastructure at the UWI Inn and Conference Centre, St Augustine, Robertson said it was difficult to say definitively how long aftershocks can continue, but they typically last several months and even years.

“Those are the ones that are related to the same plate or fault where the original earthquake initiated from. They more than likely are going to be smaller and won’t even be felt by most people.

“Since we are about 36 hours after the main event, I think we can safely declare it has passed and it is unlikely we will see anything of equivalent or higher strength from the initial earthquake.”

He said while it was not his intention to stir panic, the need for more stringent building codes in cities could not be overstated. He urged the public to not get too relaxed after Tuesday’s earthquake, as larger magnitude earthquakes were possible, given TT’s location.

“You don’t need a big earthquake to have an impact. If that same earthquake was placed directly under Port of Spain, it would have had bad results.

“What we need to do is ensure our structures are able to withstand an event of any size.

“Don’t get caught up in the worry that there are larger earthquakes, because it is a possibility. We have said that ad nauseam.”

Robertson also lamented the indifference of the public after Tuesday’s event and said it was important for all stakeholders, including private citizens, to make sure their homes were structurally sound.

The symposium, hosted by the Institute of Civil Engineers, sought to raise awareness and underline the importance of proper building techniques among seismic researchers and engineers.