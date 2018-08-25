A Bounty of Vegetables

We hear it all the time. “Eat more vegetables!” In recent years nutritionists have delved even deeper and today not only do they stipulate to eat vegetables, they specify what types, because our bodies need all veggie types to enjoy the benefits of proper nutrition.

Generally we look at nine classifications of vegetables:

Fruit vegetables: tomatoes, avocado, peppers and eggplant.

Leafy greens: spinach, (bhaji) kale, lettuce, watercress and patchoi

Cruciferous: cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, brussels sprout,

Gourdes and squashes: pumpkin, squash, cucumber, zucchini, christophene, and carailie.

Pods and seeds: green beans, bodi, okra, pulses, and peas.

Root vegetables: carrots, radishes, morai, onions, potatoes and ground provisions.

Brassica: cabbage, cauliflower

Fungus: mushrooms

Stems: celery

It is recommended that we enjoy an abundance of the above, but for optimal health we should enjoy three to five servings of veggies per day. When I shop at the farmers market on a Sunday, there is always a bounty of fresh vegetables available at very reasonable prices. So really we have no excuse not to eat ourselves to good health.There are many delicious ways to enjoy our local vegetables so that your menus need never get boring. Get your kids into eating vegetables at an early age. And, if you are an adult picky eater, see beyond the limited taste and try something new.

CORNMEAL CRUSTED OKRA

16 okras

1/2 cup all purpose flour

2/3 cup cornmeal

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt

1 egg, beaten

Vegetable oil to fry

Wash okras and pat dry.

Place flour in a plate.

Combine cornmeal, cayenne pepper and salt in another plate.

Dredge okras in flour, then dip into egg and dredge in cornmeal.

Fry in hot oil until golden and tender.

Drain on paper towels and serve. Makes 16

PEPPERY KALE CUSTARD PIE

2 tbs olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 pimento pepper, seeded and chopped

1/2 hot pepper seeded and chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

4 bunches Chinese kale, leaves and stalks washed and sliced into one half inch pieces

4 eggs

1/4 tsp nutmeg

salt and freshly ground black pepper

2/3 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350F

Heat sauté pan, add oil, add garlic, onion, and peppers, sauté until fragrant, about 4 minutes.

Add kale and cook just until wilted and bright green in colour. Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat eggs, add nutmeg, salt and pepper, milk and cheese.

Stir in kale.

Pour mixture into a greased pie plate about 10 inches in diameter.

Bake for 30 minutes until firm to the touch. Serves 6 to 8

SAUTEED CARAILIE (BITTER MELON)

1 lb carailie, cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Seeds removed

2 tbs vegetable oil

4 onions, sliced

1 pimento pepper, chopped

6 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 hot pepper

1 tomato, chopped

Optional: Salt carailie. Leave for about 20 minutes then squeeze and rinse under cool water.

Heat oil in sauté pan, add onions, pepper and garlic, sauté until fragrant, add carailie, hot pepper, and tomato.

Cover and cook, adding only a small amount of water to prevent sticking.

Cook until tender about 15 minutes. Serves 4

CURRIED SEIM AND PIGEON PEAS

1 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 onion thinly sliced

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

2 tbs curry powder, dissolved in 1/3 cup water

1 lb fresh seim, cut into one inch pieces, string removed

1 cup cooked pigeon peas

1 tomato

Heat oil in sauté pan, add garlic, onion and peppers, cook until fragrant and onion begins to turn brown, add curry paste and cook until water has evaporated, add seim and stir to combine.

Add pigeon peas and stir, add a small amount of water and cover, cook until tender, stirring occasionally and only adding water when necessary.

Cook for 20 minutes until tender. Serves 4 to 6

Wendy’s Cookng classes:

Chinese Cooking: September 8

Perfect Pastry: September 15

Call 357-0927

rahamut@gmail.com