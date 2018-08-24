We will not endanger lives Minister of Works:

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan says the Government would never encourage people to work in buildings that are structurally unsafe.

“The Government will definitely not be putting anybody’s life in danger,” he said Wednesday in response to Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke’s call for public servants to stay away from buildings compromised by Tuesday’s 6.9 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershock.

Sinanan said the buildings were being inspected by engineers.

“And if they feel that it is structurally not stable, then the Government will not force people to work in any condition that is not safe.”

Duke Wednesday visited several government buildings in and around Port of Spain to assess immediate damage.

Sinanan dismissed his statements as the rantings of a politician.

“We have to understand that the PSA president is also a politician. So he has to do what he has to do and the Government has to do what the Government has to do.”

Sinanan said the ministry had despatched two teams to assess structures throughout the country. One dealt with bridges and overpasses and the other assessed government buildings.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, in a statement, confirmed structural damage in areas such as Eleanor Street, Endeavour Road and Ragoo Road in Chaguanas.

Damage also occurred in Mc Bean Road, Longdenville Road and Caratal Road in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo region.

The ministry also reported damage in Simeon Road and Sparrow Drive in Petit Valley and Smith Hill in Carenage.

Other affected areas include Mora Heights in Mayaro/Rio Claro; One Woodbrook Place; East Dry River; Barbanda Village, Sangre Grande and Irwin Street, Petit Bourg.

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein atold people to stay alert and pay attention to updates from relevant authorities.

After yesterday’s 5.9 aftershock, he said, municipal corporations received reports of power outages and structural damage.

However, he urged people to avoid fake news.

“There is a lot of information circulating. However, citizens must heed and discourage others from promoting fake news and alarmist news, as natural occurences such as these are very sensitive issues and can cause panic easily when the wrong information is disseminated.”

Hosein also encouraged the public to make use of the 24-hour Disaster Management Unit hotline numbers which are there to assist in emergency situations.