We need a disaster awareness month

THE EDITOR: I once wanted to suggest that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) begin preparations for a special programme of national awareness, culminating in a national day of disaster awareness which could have been a contribution to the National Patriotism Month.

Now Tuesday’s earthquake has made me change my mind. I want to see a national disaster awareness month with earthquake awareness high among its agenda. It should be organised in the dry season during a time when schools are open.

After all, in 2015 Dr Joan Latchman of the UWI Seismic Research Centre, said that “this country and its people must be prepared for “the big one,” an earthquake of such power as to cause great destruction and even loss of lives. Such a great earthquake can occur at any day and the Caribbean region including this country must be prepared for its aftermath.

In March, seismologist Dr Ilias Papadopoulos, a research fellow in engineering seismology at the centre, speaking at the Port of Spain Central Rotary Club about earthquakes, noted that Port of Spain is at a greater risk of devastation because of water saturation.

He stated that “while most destruction caused by earthquakes is caused because of poor construction” the biggest risk to Trinidad – or rather Port of Spain – is liquefaction:

“Liquefaction, as the name suggests, is when a solid behaves like a liquid when under stress – for example, land that is waterlogged is shaken during an earthquake. This can cause buildings or other material to sink into the ground, and when the stress is removed, that is, the shaking stops, stay there, stuck because the earth has returned to its solid state.

“Port of Spain is in grave danger because the water in the subsurface is shallow – you only have to dig a metre down to find water.”

But the problem is that TT is not seriously prepared for any disaster. We have no well-prepared plans about national awareness for earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, fire and major outbreaks of disease, except for unco-ordinated media which are not reinforced by drills and practices in schools, homes and communities. Even things as basic as exit strategies and traffic management from places like Port of Spain and the other towns have not been properly organised.

We need to take heed of what earthquake-prone Japan has done. September 1 is Disaster Prevention Day. This day commemorates the 1923 Great Kanto earthquake and is a day on which disaster preparations are taken nationwide.

Cuba’s disaster preparation is phenomenal. They have the Meteoro Exercise. From the early years of the revolution, the civil defence system focused its main efforts on preparing the population for possible external military aggression, sabotage and other counter-revolutionary actions.

“Later on, based on the bitter experiences in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Flora in 1963, the training of the people to confront disaster events that impacted the country, especially natural disasters, was also incorporated.”

The Meteoro Exercise for 2018 took place in May.

We need to have a national disaster awareness month. We have lost too much ground. Not a day must be lost in preparing for it.

AIYEGORO OME, Mt Lambert