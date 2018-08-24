Vacation campsreally beneficial

THE EDITOR: I support the initiative by the Ministry of Education to have more vacation camps for students from the Morvant/Laventille communities. The students benefitted a lot from these camps which were held last week at three secondary schools.

The students were taught skills in computer literacy, music, dance, and football. Some parents were allowed to attend the camps with their children.

Students in our communities generally miss out on many of these opportunities because the classes are held in other areas most times. It was very good to see the ministry coming to communities on this occasion and creating opportunities for our students and even parents. I encourage the ministry to please consider doing more of these camps.

The Laventille/Morvant School Improvement Project introduced some good things for students and parents. I have spoken with many parents who took part in parenting workshops and are now giving their children greater support with their education. I have also observed a change in attitude and behaviour in some students.

The School Improvement Project is good and I hope the ministry can bring similar programmes to schools located in the East Port of Spain area.

MARY BRAMBLE, Port of Spain