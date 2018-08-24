Two shot, robbed in apparent drug deal gone wrong

Two men aged 23 and 25, from Piarco and Maloney respectively, are now warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital. They were shot and wounded last night in Barataria, during what may have been a drug deal gone sour.

Police said at about 8.30 pm, the men came to Eighth Street, Barataria, where they tried to buy marijuana from a suspected drug dealer. The dealer took their money, but refused to give them the drugs, leading to an argument which resulted in the men being shot several times.

Residents said they heard gunfire, and North Eastern Division Task Force police patrolling the area went to the scene.

The wounded men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Morvant police are investigating.