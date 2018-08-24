T&T Spirit to sail sea bridge for drydocked Cabo Star

The Port Authority (PATT) is exploring its options, including additional sailings of the T&T Spirit passenger ferry, to service the sea bridge when the cargo vessel, the Cabo Star, is pulled off the route for a ten-day maintenance programme beginning September 20.

On Wednesday, PATT chairman Lyle Alexander Alexander told Newsday Tobago that discussions with owners of the Atlantic Provider owner were continuing but the Port was considering other options since this vessel might not be the ideal replacement for the Cabo Star.

Alexander had confirmed last Friday that negotiations were taking place with the Atlantic Provider, which was previously used as a short-term vessel following the termination of the services of the Superfast Galicia.

On Wednesday, he said if a temporary replacement could not be found, additional sailings of the T&T Spirit will be added during, and if necessary, leading up to the time the Cabo Star goes on dry dock. The T&T Spirit currently does not sail on a Wednesday with Works Minister Rohan Sinanan having said this decision was taken because it was a day the ferry was poorly utilised.

Alexander said on Wednesday that the additional sailings of the T&T Spirit was “expected to make up for the shortage.

“It has to be done in the context that we only have one vessel. It’s not a final decision, it is as part of the contingency planning... If we are looking at other contingencies we want to be able to make the best arrangements for the shortfall on the sea bridge…What we are doing right now is actively looking at providing the best short-term solution we can,” he said.

Asked about discussions between owners of the Atlantic Provider and PATT, Alexander said, “It’s not that discussions with the Atlantic Provider are not going so well, or as planned; they have some issues that must be resolved. They have to get their vessel ready in time.

“But until then we have to continue our efforts to fill the gap. It is possible that their vessel (Atlantic Provider) might not be ready by the time we need it.”

Two weeks ago, the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company (ITIT) told the Tobago Chamber it was unable to find a replacement vessel to serve the island from September 20-30.

TTIT said the Cabo Star will sail every Saturday from this weekend until it is sent on dry dock in September.

The Cabo Star, procured on a one-year contract at a daily rate of US$22,500, was chartered by Canadian company Bridgman’s Ferry Service last year, as a temporary solution to the cargo woes. In March this year, the contract was extended for another eight months.