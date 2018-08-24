Trinis in Tampa celebrate independence Kamla is guest of honour

A gala event to celebrate TT’s 56th anniversary of independence takes place in Tampa, Florida, this evening.

Produced by Lets Unite LLC, the gala is being staged at Embassy Suite, USF (University of South Florida) on Spectrum Boulevard.

One of its founders, Karen Seeram, said LLC is a quarterly magazine which focuses on bringing communities together, since there are so many different cultures and ethnicities. She said: “We are trying to co-operate and understand everybody’s culture.”

Asked the reason for opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar being the guest of honour, Seeram said she couldn’t give too much information, but said the event was not a fundraiser for the United National Congress.

“We are a humble group of business people who like to reminisce on the good times in TT," she said. "It saddens me what is happening in our beloved country. We just want to have fun.

“With Dil-E-Nadan and Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) among those who will be performing, that is the main focus. As a matter of fact, the first person of choice was David Rudder but we couldn’t find him.

“Tampa is a nice place and this is the first time we are doing this event.

" It’s no political move, it is about uniting our community. We sent out letters to various organisations to come on board and we also sent to our consulate, but got no response.”

Seeram said she met Persad-Bissessar more than a year ago in Fort Lauderdale and that was when she invited her to the event.

“Five hundred of us will be there and nobody is going to discuss politics.”

Getting highly emotional, Seeram said: “I left TT decades ago, and people need to show some respect for the hierarchy of command,appreciate our leaders, whether it is Dr Keith Rowley or Kamla Persad-Bissessar. I wish our country was the way it was when we use to live there. I love my country. And that s--t that is going on there is not nice.”

Also carded to perform at the dinner and dance are the Akira Dance Group. made up of university students who want to hold on to their culture, soca artiste Tony Wylie, Boom Champion DJ Dean and a pannist from Orlando, while Allan Gopie is the MC.