Tobago open for business

PM Dr Keith Rowley.

THE Prime Minister told Tobagonians to "tell the rest of the world, especially Trinidad, Tobago is open for business" Dr Rowley made this call during a Conversations with the Prime Minister forum at the Scarborough Library Facility in Tobago on Thursday night. "Let me just appeal to you all here in Tobago. Dont be your own worst enemies. Stop bad talking the place."

Referring to the recent acquisition of the Galleons Passage ferry, the National Infrastructure Development Company's efforts to lease fast ferry later this year and the Sandals Tobago project, Rowley observed, "If I was in Trinidad as I am and I wanted somewhere to go, the last place I want to go is Tobago because you get on as if Tobago is a hell hole."

He warned that if people continue this behaviour " those who are inclined to come to Tobago, will look somewhere else." Indicating these people "are looking somewhere else" the PM said, " I talk to my St Lucian friends. you know the amount of Trinidadians go to St Lucia because Tobagonians keep telling them don't come to Tobago?" The audience applauded when Rowley declared"So stop it!"

He continued, "What you have to understand is that when you get into a difficulty, whatever the nature of the difficulty, you work your way out of it. You don't embrace the difficulty and sink yourself in the process." While acknowledging Tobago has it challenges, the PM said, " All we ask of you is patience, we're going to fix it."