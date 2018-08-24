SGRC office building left with cracked walls after quake

Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon.

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Martin Terry Rondon said when the tremors shook TT with the 6.9 earthquake which rocked TT on Tuesday, his only thought was to get his employees to safety.

“I ran out of the building when the place started to shake and ensured that my workers came outside and were safe. We couldn’t stay in there.”

Rondon said the building would always shake when a vehicle passed by.

He said upon inspection Wednesday, several large cracks were observed in the foundation and the walls.

He said there were several complaints from residents of walls and steps falling down, but the corporation’s office was the one he was most concerned about.

“We have bad, bad cracks in our office, but workers turned out for work he next day.

A house also fell down in the North Eastern Settlement area. A family of four was affected. They are now staying with relatives, but we are going to visit them to see how best we can assist them.” Rondon said there were no reports of injuries.