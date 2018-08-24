Russell eager to make football return says dad

Ross Russell Jr

ROSS RUSSELL jnr is eager to make his return to football, after spending 25 months in prison, according to his father, ex-national goalkeeper and current team goalkeeping coach Ross Russell.

The 25-year-old Russell jnr was before the court along with former Defence Force teammate Balondemu Julius for the June 5 2016 murder of Selwyn Gaff in Chaguaramas.

Russell was discharged by acting deputy Chief Magistrate Nanette Forde-John on Monday after the Director of Public Prosecutions issued a notice of discontinuance of the charge.

When contacted on Tuesday, Russell snr said, “(Ross jnr) has plenty desire to play football again. He’s a footballer. He just has to get fit, he knows that. He’s taking it one day at a time.

“(Tuesday) was his first day out so he hasn’t taken anything into consideration like who he’s going to play with,” continued Russell snr. “He’s just enjoying the moment.”

Russell snr, a former Defence Force coach, acknowledged that the past two years were tough but his family were able to cope.

“As a family, I think we coped as well as we could have,” he said. “We had to be strong for him. We had to be there for him, financially and physically. We stood up well to the test. I don’t think we crumbled as a family. We put our heads together and (fought) it out, and ensured that he (came) out.”

According to Russell snr, his son intends to make up for lost time as is spending most of time with his two children.