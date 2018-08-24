Russell: CPL here to stay in USA

CPL Chief Operations Officer Pete Russell said CPL will continue playing games in the US.

AS the USA leg of this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) came to an end on Wednesday, Pete Russell, Chief Operations Officer of CPL is promising its American fans that they are here to stay.

The 2018 CPL featured three games at the Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium in Fort Lauderhill, Florida.

The venue was used as the home ground for the Jamaica Tallawahs who welcomed visits from Guyana Amazon Warriors (August 18), Trinbago Knight Riders (August 19) and Barbados Tridents (August 22).

Speaking to Newsday on Sunday during the Tallawahs vs Knight Riders clash, Russell acknowledged that CPL has not met some of its targets since games were shifted to Florida in 2016, but said they remained unfazed and determined to achieve their goals.

“We were hoping for slightly bigger crowds here, but I think the guys have done a good job. Yesterday was a heavy Guyanese crowd, today is a bit more equal but I still see a lot of red. I can see Trinidad is the predominant colour. It’s been good, playing in America is obviously important not only for CPL but for ICC Americas and the development of the game in this part of the world.

“It’s all about the ICC and ICC Americas and what they want to do in terms of developing the game. What we can do and what we are is the predominant professional T20 tournament in the region and that’s gonna help not only inspire (potential) cricketers here to start playing (the game) and give (current) players the opportunity to come here and play.”

Russell said gaining a foothold in the US market by sparking an interest in the game here remains the target of CPL.

“We’ve invested something like a million dollars here but we are in it for the long haul. For us it’s important that we’re seen to be playing throughout the region, because if we could get any sort of traction in America, it will only help the league in the long run. So we’ll continue to come here.”

Are there any plans to use other facilities and play matches in other cities in the US?

“This really is the only ground in America, so for us it’s a waiting game. We’d love to play games in New York because it’s a great Caribbean scene there. It will happen. But it’s not gonna happen overnight so we just got to be patient.”

Russell was high in praise of the TKR franchise which he described as a model for all others.

“They have that experience. The Knight Riders, in terms of Kolkata Knight Riders, know how to run a franchise. All the players are a professional unit; they will have a plan and they go out an execute the plan. They are a well-drilled team and you could see that in their first game (in Port of Spain, Trinidad). If you look at the St Lucia Stars bowled out (for 95), they looked undercooked, it’s like literally they came off the beach and went to a game, whereas the Trinbago Knight Riders were on it from ball one. There are a lot the other franchises can look to them for, and say ‘if they are the benchmark we have to get to that level.’”

Despite the Trinbago Knight Riders being favourites, Russell said he was pleased to see keen competition among most of the teams.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors currently top the table with six points from four matches with three wins and a loss. The Barbados Tridents are currently in fifth place with four points from three games. Three teams are tied on six points, with two on four points, and the table proppers St Lucia on two points with just one win and five defeats.

“Everybody said ‘Trinbago would walk away with it, they have the best team on paper’ and that hasn’t been the case. Any team can beat anyone. Even St Lucia should have beat Trinidad (in St Lucia). Every team has their star player and match winners and it’s too close to call.”