Rev Tenia: God is in charge

FILE PHOTO

The Right Rev Shelly-Ann Tenia says the damage caused by Tuesday's earthquake will not disturb services at the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

Tenia said she did not see the damage caused by the quake as any mishap for the church which sustained considerable damage to the building and roof. She said she saw this as God's way of moving them forward, and helping them to give the building the restoration which needed to be done.

She said God is in charge, and services are being held in the Garden of Peace on the compound.