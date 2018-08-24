Rahim, James named UCONN honorees Grovesnor lauds ex-St Anthony’s duo

Julius James

FORMER St Anthony’s college duo Brent Rahim and Julius James have been made 2018 honorees of the University of Connecticut (UConn) in the US. Both players had successful careers in the Secondary Schools Football League before moving to UConn on football scholarships.

Rahim was captain of UConn’s 2000 national championship team. He is a two-time NSCAA All American and 2000 MAC Herman Trophy award finalist. He is 8th all time on UCONN’s assist list with 27. Rahim played professionally in the UK and other parts of Europe including Bulgaria and has represented TT at youth and senior level. He now works for FIFA as a director in beach soccer and futsal.

James is a four-year varsity letter winner at UConn (‘04-’07), three-time team captain for the Huskies, Three-time NSCAA All-American (‘05-’07), three-time First Team All- Big East (‘05-’07) and Big East Defensive Player of the Year (‘05-’07). He is still playing professionally having also played in the MLS.

Nigel Grosvenor, the head coach at St Anthony’s College during their time, paid a glowing tribute to both men.

“Brent and Julius were top class players and individuals during their time at St Anthony’s and after. They were very good people and very disciplined,” Grosvenor told SSFLTT.com

“From the time Brent came to St Anthony’s – from under 14 right up – he was one of the top players. He was a team player, he never missed a practice and never missed a class. He was always neat with shirt in pants at all times and he was always a disciplined person. This transferred straight out to the field. He was one of the first from the school to get an overseas trial. He went out to Newcastle United for a trial and we were very proud of that. Nobody knew much because he never showed off or open his mouth and brag about it,” Grosvenor added.

“Then he got the scholarship to UConn and we were not surprised. He paved the way for the other boys. He was one of the top players at UConn and now he is an honoree. He paved the way for others at UConn. You had Julius, Steve Sealy and even my son Qian who all went there. I will never forget when the UConn coach Raymond ‘Ray’ Reid called and asked if I had other players of the calibre of Brent and I had to tell him that you don’t get players like Brent overnight. Up to recently he still asked if the school (St Anthony’s) needs anything and always willing to support, sending footballs and donations. He never forgot his roots.”

He added, “Julius was a transfer from St James Secondary and he was very, very disciplined also. Like Brent, I am not surprised at what is happening now with him because he is such a hard worker. He is one of the hardest workers on the field that I ever had.

“When he came into my office at lunchtime you could see it with the food he ate… it was just ground provision everyday. All the hard work paid off. It was his dream to come to St Anthony’s because we were really one of the top teams at the time and he help to take us to a next level.”