Potholed roads posing danger

THE EDITOR: A growing number of potholes on roads all over the country is leaving little room for motorists as well as pedestrians to manoeuvre.

Lots of damage is being done to my vehicle especially when it rains and the holes become difficult to spot. The Ministry of Works needs to step up its game and make our roads worthy to drive on.

Unless repairs are done quickly there could be an increase in injuries to pedestrians and motorists, and damage to our vehicles. There are some instances where the pothole is so bad that it causes major traffic pileups.

Things have become so woeful that it seems the Government has no interest in easing our plight.

CHELSEA BEDASE, Chaguanas