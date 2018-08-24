PM on Sandals project: Let’s get it done

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley (left) chats with legendary golfer Greg Norman (right), while Sandals CEO Gebhard Rainer (second from right) talks to National Security Minister Stuart Young at the Magdalena Grand Beach Resort yesterday.

THE Prime Minister yesterday welcomed a decision by the Integrity Commission to reject a complaint by former minister Devant Maharaj who alleged that a contract was already signed between the Government and the Sandals Resorts International Group.

At a Conversations with the Prime Minister at the Scarborough library, Dr Rowley said, “We have entered into no contract with Sandals.”

The PM explained the Government has made it clear on numerous occasions that there is a memorandum of understanding between for the Sandals Tobago project.

He said unless the court rules otherwise, the project will go ahead for the benefit of the people of Tobago.

“Why is that so difficult?” he asked his audience. Dr Rowley said talks towards a contract for the project are proceeding and will be concluded in the near future. He said people opposed to the project are “running true to form” and were hoping to get a handful of Tobagonians to join them.

Rowley said one benefit which the Sandals project could have is to help market Tobago as a golfing destination for tourists. The PM said there are three well maintained golf courses in Tobago which could be offered in this way. Rowley met earlier in the day with a delegation from Sandals Resorts International, including legendary Australian golfer Greg Norman, dubbed “The Great White Shark”, at the Magdalena Grand Beach Resort, Lowlands, Tobago.

Rowley and National Security Minister Stuart Young, held a brief meeting with the 63-year-old Norman, who is a Sandals consultant, and Sandals CEO Gebhard Rainer.

The Sandals delegation spent yesterday morning in Tobago, where they toured both the Magdalena golf course and the Mt Irvine golf course before leaving for Barbados.

During his professional career, from 1976 to 2009, Norman won 91 international tournaments, including 20 on the PGA (Professional Golfers Association) Tour and two majors, the Open Championship in 1986 and 1993.