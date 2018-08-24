Piece Ah Cake slice rivals at GuayaFest

Happy Team manager Stacy Lett receives the championship trophy, on behalf of community team Piece Ah Cake, at GuayaFest Sports and Family Day from GuayaFest Committee president Raymond Cozier on Saturday.

PIECE Ah Cake pulled out all the stops to capture the overall community championship title at the 2018 GuayaFest Sports and Family Day, held at the La Savanne Recreation Ground, Newlands, Guayaguayare, on Saturday.

Adroitly marshalled by team manager Stacy Lett, Piece Ah Cake pipped 2017 champions Jam Town to the crown as four community teams competed in age-group races and novelty events.

Placing third were Block Nine, with Solid Gold in fourth position.

President of the GuayaFest Committee, Raymond Cozier, thanked longstanding sponsor BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) for their continuing support toward the staging of the event which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.

“GuayaFest is a community festival which seeks to showcase the abundant talents of the people of Guayaguayare and to bring the various communities together in wholesome and fun activities and events. We believe that this is the longest-running event of its kind in the country,” said Cozier.

Matthew Pierre, community liaison officer, BPTT, said the energy company was proud to be associated with GuayaFest over the years by promoting community togetherness and camaraderie, noting that Guayaguayare was part of BPTT’s home community.

Events which thrilled the appreciative crowd at the sports and family day included the centipede race, balloon crush, sack race, walk d coconut, water derby, ace-in-the-hole, coin toss, diaper derby and dress-up race which all drew peals of laughter.

The entire GuayaFest celebrations feature several events including the sports and family day, worship and thanksgiving, cultural shows, fish broth cook-out, as well as educational projects.