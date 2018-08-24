Pan on D’Avenue VII tomorrow

BPTT Renegades.

The Woodbrook/ St. James Community Association’s seventh edition of Pan on D’Avenue takes place on Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook tomorrow, from 6.30 pm to 2.30 am. This year’s event is in memory of Florence Watson, who was a big supporter of the pan fraternity.

The steelpan parade will comprise 23 steelbands on the move, accompanied by moko jumbies and the Laventille Rhythm Section, beginning at the corner of Taylor Street and Ariapita Avenue, proceeding onto the Avenue, then to French Street.

There will also be entertainment at Adam-Smith Square by Roadblock.

A presentation of awards will be made to individuals who have dedicated their lives to culture among them Trevor Jadunath, Dune Ali, Penelope Spencer, Yvonne Thomas, Enrico Rajah, Michael “Big Mike” Antoine, Pascal Ramkissoon, Fareid Carvalho, Dean Ackin, Robert Amar, Wendell Manwarren, Wayne Dopson, Marlienne Roberts, Fareid Emamali, Brian Kuei Tung, Gillian Bishop, Joslynne Carr Sealey, Roderick Ward, Heather Henderson- Gordon and Noel La Pierre.

The event is in celebration of the anniversary of TT’s independence and in recognition of the national instrument.

The pan lineup is as follows:

From the south /central region, Pan Elders, NGC Couva Joylanders, Tropical Angel Harps and Skiffle Steel. From the east, FCB Super Novas, Harmonites, Sangre Grande Cordettes and San Juan East Side Symphony.

The north/west bands are Hadco Phase II, BPTT Renegades, Desperadoes, Massy All Stars, Nutrien Silver Stars, Shell Invaders, MHTL Starlift, Laventille Serenaders, Brimblers, Harvard Harps, St. Margaret’s Youth Steel Ensemble, Angostura Newtown Playboys, Western Stars Philharmonic, Laventille Road Police Youth Club, Tokyo and Power Stars.