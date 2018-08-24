No quake-crime link

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young Wednesday said there is no evidence linking Tuesday’s 6.9 magnitude earthquake to robberies which happened after it. Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Young said he received no such report while at the NOC fusion centre on Tuesday. He added the police were listening and was certain they would look into these reports.

Saying he was in constant communication with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, Young said there was no negative feedback about police presence on the streets after the earthquake happened. While it is impossible for the Police Service to have “ a police officer stationed outside everyone’s house,” Young said he will “leave policing up to the police.” On a video reportedly filmed by an inmate at the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove showing a crack in a wall, Young was confident the Prison Service was addressing that matter. He added it was ironic that video was broadcast after he had visited the prison. Saying his modus operandi is to go directly to various national security agencies and treat with their concerns, Young said he will be doing so with the Fire Service.