No more tears Grief at funeral for wife and daughter

AT A LOSS: Rajendra Basdeo is lost in his own thoughts as he stares at the bodies of his wife Latchmin Rampersad-Basdeo and their daughter Aarti at their Rousillac home yesterday.

UNABLE to shed any more tears, Rajendra Basdeo, 58, sat on a chair and just gazed back and forth at the bodies of his wife and daughter yesterday during their funeral at Rousillac.

Basdeo, who has difficulty walking because of polio, did not cry openly for his wife Latchmin Rampersad-Basdeo, 52, and their daughter Aarti Sarah Basdeo, 25.

Whispering among themselves, mourners at the family’s home at Pablito Trace off Grants Road, said he had been weeping endlessly since the tragedy. Scores of mourners attended the funeral, which was officiated by Pundit Mahendra Persad.

Rampersad-Basdeo also called Asha, themother of two, and Aarti were killed in an accident on the Uriah Butler Highway in Chaguanas last Friday. Aarti, an architect, was unemployed.

Giving brief remarks, Basdeo’s only surviving child, Laura, 23, took several deep breaths to compose herself as she recalled fond family moments.

“They were everything to Daddy. My sister was everything in one – a mother, a father, a sister, a teacher, my best friend. My sister took care of everyone and used to do all the running-around. She was very independent and loving.”

Laura told mourners her mother always ensured that anyone who visited the home had something to eat.

“Her birthday was on January 1 and we always had a celebration. Mom used to say that her pot is welcome to everyone. Artie and Mommy, wherever you are, I know you will be together.”

Rampersad-Basdeo’s niece Hema Lalgee delivered the eulogy. She said that apart from selling products in the market, Rampersad-Basdeo worked as a seamstress, and Aarti was always busy helping her mother and the family.

“If you wanted good, tasty food, Asha was known for that. I remember living here, and any time the village has a function, Aunty Asha used to be there. She was truly a genuine person.

A mourner said most of Rampersad-Basdeo’s life was spent in Barrackpore and she always made sacrifices for the family.

The mother and daughter were cremated at the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) cremation site at La Romaine.

Last week Friday at about 4.30 am, they were on their way to Macoya to buy fruits and vegetables to sell at the Point Fortin market. There was a collision at the Uriah Butler Highway, Chaguanas, between the Nissan Wingroad that Aarti was driving and a black pick-up van. Her mother was in the front passenger seat.

Police reports are that Aarti got out of the car after the collision and an oncoming vehicle struck her.

Rampersad-Basdeo died at the scene andAarti died about two hours later at hospital.