No ID on three murdered men

THREE men who were murdered between Wednesday night and Thursday morning remained unidentified up until late yesterday.

According to reports, the men were found in different areas overnight.

The first body, said to be that of a man of African descent, was found in the Las Lomas #2 area around 12.30am on Thursday. He was wearing only a pair of blue jeans and his hands were bound behind his back.

Sometime later, the body of another man with his hands tied behind his back was found along Mon Plasir Road, Cunupia. This victim had been shot in the head and back.

The third victim was found close to Tin Can bar along Factory Road, Chaguanas around 5am yesterday.

Police said the man was found a few feet away from his car.

Newsday reached out to Chaguanas police but were told that none of the bodies had been identified yet. And in another incident yesterday, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument with a neighbour.

Police said Kareem Briggs of Railway Road, St Joseph was arguing with the man near a shop and was stabbed around 3 pm. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he died. Officers of the Region 11 Homicide Bureau and the St Joseph police station are continuing investigations.