New plan unlikely to solve housing shortage

THE EDITOR: If a fool and his money are soon parted, the Government should have no shortage of applicants for its new housing scheme. However, this new policy is unlikely to help solve the housing shortage.

The new initiative invites people to pay into a fund which will put them at the head of the line of applicants for State housing. This is an attempt by the Government to put the bribes paid below the table on top of it.

But this fund does nothing to improve the speed at which housing units are built nor their quality, since it provides no new incentives for either the contractors or the public servants in charge of housing.

In the private sector, an individual pays a contractor to build their home and, most of the time, the process is completed efficiently and within a reasonable time. But when the State is providing housing, the process takes long and quality is lower and more costly than would have been provided by a strictly commercial operation.

Most important, however, is the “crowding out” effect, where the State ensures that no private contractor can provide low-cost housing, since the State is doing so below market cost.

When it comes to bread and chicken, the market in TT has been able to provide a variety of these products at an affordable cost. Yet, when it comes to housing, everyone accepts the false premise that the market is less able than the Government to provide this good.

ELTON SINGH, Couva