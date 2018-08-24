Moruga Hill Rice producers get $317,500 grant

exporTT logo

CARIBBEAN Sea and Air Marketing – producers of Moruga Hill Rice – have received TT$317,500 in grant funding from the Trade and Industry Ministry’s Research and Development Facility (RDF).

Disbursed through state agency exporTT, the money will be used to increase the use of technology in the manufacturing process.

Specifically, to modify large scale harvesting equipment, apply new technology and also research and develop new products.

Another $370,000 was granted to Safety Net Ltd – which provides safety consultancy and general contracting services – to develop a working prototype for an Information Communication Technology-enhanced Process Safety Management System.

In a statement issued yesterday about the disbursements, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said “government continues to offer incentives to businesses with export potential involved in strategic sectors.

“Wholly owned local businesses with innovative and technology driven ideas are encouraged to apply for funding under the RDF.”

The revised RDF was launched by the Minister of Trade and Industry in November 2017 to stimulate and support micro, small and medium enterprises and to advance the ministry’s strategic objectives of growing and developing the manufacturing and services sectors.

A wide range of businesses can qualify for the RDF, including those involved in the manufacturer of food and drinks, textile garments, beauty and personal care products, agricultural equipment and food packaging.

Details about the RDF is available at https://tradeind.gov.tt/application-approval-grant-funding/