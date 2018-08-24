Met office: Normal rainy season bad weather

THE bad weather experienced from Wednesday night through to yesterday was not related to any tropical wave or cyclone, but is normal for this time of year.

Meteorologist Stefan Dickson also expects the weather to range from sunny to thunderstorms over the upcoming weekend, which is also usual during the rainy season.

He explained that the heavy rains and thunderstorms experienced were the result of “a low level convergence band linked with the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).”

The band interacted with other conditions in the atmosphere to create thunderstorms.

He added that there should have been a decrease in rainfall by yesterday evening, but it was still possible that street or flash flooding would happen in certain areas.

“It is quite common for this time of year. If it’s not the ITCZ, then it’s tropical waves or cyclones. Even going into this weekend we are looking at more mixed conditions, as the ITCZ is lingering and another tropical wave should be passing.”