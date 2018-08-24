LMSIP campers demonstrate new skills

Participating students from the Laventille Morvant Schools’ Improvement Project (LMSIP) football camp with their certificates of participation.

THE second instalation of the Laventille Morvant Schools Improvement Project (LMSIP) vacation camp came to a close on August 17.

Three camps were held simultaneously at the Morvant/Laventille, Russell Latapy and Success Laventille Secondary Schools, where 76 participants from primary and secondary schools gained music, sporting or computer literacy skills.

For the first time this year, students were joined by parents at the camps.

Five of the 15 participants at the computer literacy camp were adults.

Parents were encouraged to attend with their children as part of the parenting in education thrust to support parents in supporting their children’s learning. Minister of Education Anthony Garcia said the camp was part of a holistic approach toward achieving the mandate of the LMSIP, which focuses on numeracy and literacy, promoting discipline, parental support and a conducive learning environment.

He thanked parents for their support and participation in the project and charged the students to continue to rise up and be the agents of change in their community, said a media release.

“For the past two years the Ministry of Education has been working through the LMSIP to give students, teachers, parents and members of the community more opportunities and improve the outcomes of our primary and secondary school students.

“It is our hope at the ministry and at the level of government that our students will see that they have the ability to exceed any expectation and we have already begun to witness the first fruits beginning with self-pride and commitment among our students,” Garcia said.

During the closing ceremony, participants demonstrated the skills learnt.

The highlight of the morning’s event was the pan campers’ performance of One Moment in Time and Hello by Kes.

The computer literacy campers put on a skit to highlight their knowledge of the inner workings of the computer, simultaneously showing their proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite.

Campers also received life-skills training facilitated by the Ministry’s Student Support Services Division in such areas as time management, bullying, anger management and conflict resolution.

The LMSIP, launched in 2016 by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, serves 20 primary schools and five secondary schools in the Laventille and Morvant communities.