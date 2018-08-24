Key tosolvingCSEC issue

THE EDITOR: Students who wrote the 2018 CSEC and CAPE exams performed very well this year and they must be congratulated along with their teachers and parents. The results this year are not only better than last year but are the best for TT for the last ten years.

However, it is troubling that more than 1400 students did not pass any subject, but I give credit to the Education Ministry since the number of students who got zero passes was lower this year by about 400 compared to 2017. I checked the performance in other Caribbean countries and found many of them have a similar problem.

I also view the call by Minister Anthony Garcia for parents to be more involved and provide support for their children as most timely, especially for those students who struggle academically due to socio-economic challenges, poverty and lack of a strong family structure.

The ministry has introduced several initiatives which will only bear fruit with the cooperation of its main partners such as TTUTA. The union has openly criticised the ministry over the introduction of many of these initiatives, especially in the secondary schools.

However, early intervention remains the key to address the problem of underperformance and initiatives, whether from curriculum or clinical supervision, must be fully supported by everyone in order to reverse this trend.

ROXANNE PHILLIPS, Diego Martin