Garcia says schools must be safe for new school term

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia

Education Minister Anthony Garcia says the ministry is doing everything possible to ensure that all schools are in a state of readiness, and are safe for the start of the new school term in September.

At a news conference today, Garica said structural engineers were inspecting the schools to determine the extent of damage, if any, after Tuesday's earthquake. Engineers from the Works Ministry were already doing remedial work. He said sometimes they had no control over circumstances that may cause a delay, but ensured that it would be short. He said the emphasis was on safety.