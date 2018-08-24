Body found in Diego river

Police are trying to identify the body of a man found floating in the Diego Martin River yesterday morning.

Sources told Newsday at about 9 am calls came into the Four Roads Police station, about a body in the river near West Mall, on the Western Main Road.

Police alerted the fire services' search-and-rescue team to get the body out of the river, but it was too far from the bank, so the Coast Guard was called.

It is thought the man may have been a street dweller. Police were told a man had fallen into the river the day before during heavy rain, but no official report was made.

The man was just under five foot tall, of African descent, with a dark complexion.

People with information on his identity of the man are asked to call 555, 999, or the nearest police station.

InspCumberbatch of the Western Division is investigating.