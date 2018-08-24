Austin fires Rangers to first League win

Kerry Baptiste

RONDELL AUSTIN fired Terminix St Ann’s Rangers to their first win of the 2018 Pro League season, courtesy of a 1-0 result over Point Fortin Civic in a lone Round One Match Day Four contest on Wednesday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.

The scheduled double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, with Morvant Caledonia United against North East Stars, and Defence Force against Police, was postponed due to the closure of the Mucurapo venue after Tuesday’s earthquake.

Rangers have revamped their entire squad since the First Citizens Cup, with the introduction of former San Juan Jabloteh youth coach Dave Quamina and an entirely new team, mainly from Eastern Football Association (EFA) outfit La Horquetta LH.

And, for Wednesday’s game, they fielded new recruit, evergreen striker Kerry Baptiste, who joined the team from Central FC as a player/coach.

On the other hand, Point Fortin reintroduced striker Jabari Mitchell as captain, after a failed move to Albanian Super League team KS Kastrioti. But they only had three substitutes on hand, a reflection of the financial problems plaguing numerous clubs in the League.

In the 24th minute, Rangers goalkeeper Josiah Perez, who had an unconvincing display, spilled a tame shot from Mitchell and Nion Lammy pounced on the loose ball, got around Perez, but sent his left-footer wide of the target.

Eleven minutes later, at the opposite end, a freekick from Lukeman Brooks fell to Baptiste who was unmarked.

With only goalie Miles Goodman skied his shot overbar.

Mitchell had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock, also from a spotkick. His effort deflected off the wall and went on the top of the net, in the 57th minute.

Out of the blue, Rangers got on the scoresheet, in the 69th minute.

Xae-Pierre Defou’s ball from the midfield fell to the path of substitute Miquel Williams who raced down the left and squared to Austin, who side-footed his right-footed shot beyond the reach of Goodman.

On Tuesday, in a pair of matches at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, San Juan Jabloteh whipped Central FC 3-0 and W Connection got goals from Marcus Joseph (56th) and Kadeem Corbin (66th) as they defeated Club Sando 2-0. Round One Match Day Five action will take place from today until Sunday.

Today, in a pair of games at Couva, Jabloteh will tackle Club Sando from 6 pm and Defence Force will oppose Connection at 8 pm.

Tomorrow, at Arima, Stars will face Rangers from 4 pm and Point Fortin Civic will entertain Police at the Mahaica Oval at 6 pm.

And, on Sunday, Central FC are set to meet Morvant Caledonia at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 4 pm.