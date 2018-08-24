Attic: Make your earthquake claims early

Huge cracks on the Los Iros Hillview Road after the earthquake. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Damage or loss caused by earthquakes are covered under homeowner’s insurance but there are deductibles based on the company, the Association of TT Insurance Companies (Attic) said. For vehicles, the association said, since falling debris is classified as an “act of God” the owner of the property or the insurer can’t be held responsible, so the insurance policy for the car then comes into play. “Hopefully the person has comprehensive cover,” Attic said.

The association advised policyholders to call their insurance agents or brokers as soon as possible to make claims. Losses sustained over the 72-hour period since last Tuesday’s initial 6.9 earthquake will be treated as one claim, Attic said. This includes Wednesday’s 5.8 aftershock. ”We encourage clients to check their policy documents with respect to the terms and conditions regarding the deductible or excess,” Attic said.

The first step to make a claim is to complete a claim form. Along with that, at minimum, customers need to provide photographs or any other information to support claim, along with any other information required by the insurer, including estimated for repairs, if possible. “We encourage clients to check their policy documents with respect to the terms and conditions regarding the deductible or excess,” Attic said. Deductibles and excesses are the out of pocket cost the insured needs to put up before the insurance coverage kicks in.

“We are thankful that the country has been spared any major devastation. We take this opportunity to remind the public of the importance of having proper coverage against these and other risks,” Attic said.

The association said it could not give an estimate on the losses claimed just yet, since that data will be collected over the coming weeks.