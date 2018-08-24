ASP Corbett leads Tobago police division

Newly installed Commander of the Tobago Division TTPS Richard Corbett addresses members of the Hope community during a Police Town meeting on Wednesday

ASP Richard Corbett, the new Tobago Divisional Commander, is ready to tackle, head on, the issue of crime on the island.

At Wednesday’s Police Service town meeting at the Hope multi-purpose facility, Corbett said although he has 37 years in the service, he only assumed this new role in Tobago on July 2.

“The Tobago Division is relatively new to me. I have been given the opportunity on this occasion to serve the people of Tobago. It is indeed a pleasure for me.”

He said his focus will be on safety and security as it relates to tourism and residents, adding that he brings professionalism and integrity to his new position and wants to develop a closer relationship with the people of Tobago.

“I intend to ensure that the island remains one that I often see it as, and continue to see it as – that serene place, that when I am unable to afford to go to that model part of the world, I am able to come right here and feel quite comfortable. I have told the officers here, that for me, one of the over-riding aims is to ensure that this place remains safe and secure and certainly one of those destinations that persons would like to look at first.”

Prior to Corbett, Joanne Archie, who has since taken up the reigns of ACP at the Southern Division held the position from March 2015.