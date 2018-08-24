Amputee shoots neighbour

Police have a Sangre Grande man in custody, in relation to the shooting death of Shammy Phillip, who was killed this morning.

The suspect shot Phillip in the head and ran away, but he could not run far from police, who found him at his house nearby.

Phillip died on the spot.

Sources told Newsday at about 10.30 am the suspect approached the businessplace of Mahabir Transport and was talking with the owner while the Phillip was close by.

The conversation then deteriorated into an argument, during which the man allegedly drew a gun and started shooting in the direction of both the owner and Phillip.