$300,000 bail for finance manager

Deanna Naalini. PHOTO COURTESY TT POLICE SERVICE

BAIL has been set at $300,000 for the finance manager charged with 88 counts of fraud. She was however remanded in custody because of the closure of the courts yesterday after Tuesday’s earthquake.

Forty-eight-year-old Deanna Naalini of St Augustine Circular Road, Tunapuna, who previously worked with a manufacturing company in central Trinidad, appeared before JP Ackbar Khan yesterday.

Fraud Squad police arrested her on Monday at her home after investigations into the alleged misappropriation of $1.3 million from the company’s account into her personal account. After further investigations, her assets — which include an RBC bank account and a Volkswagen Passat motor car — were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The offences are alleged to have happened between July 2011 and June 2017, when Naalini was employed with TYE manufacturing company in Caroni.

Naalini is expected to appear in the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court today on 32 counts of money laundering, 32 counts of larceny servant and 24 counts of falsification of accounts.