UWI experts: Aftershocks can go on for years

This home and excavator belongs to Nobbie Mathura which was damaged by the earthquake at Los Iros. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

The aftershocks from Tuesday's 6.9 magnitude earthquake can go on for years, said researchers Dr Ilias Papadopolous and Dr Richard Robertson of the University of the West Indies' (UWI) Seismic Research Centre this morning.

They said despite this fact, there was no need for panic, as the strength of the aftershocks are expected to decrease progressively over time.

Speaking with reporters during a break at a symposium on disaster relief infrastructure at the UWI Inn and Conference Centre, St Augustine, Robertson said it was difficult to say definitively how long aftershocks can continue. He said, however, they typically last several months and even years.

He said while it was not his intention to stir panic, more stringent building codes in cities are necessary, and urged the public to not get too relaxed after Tuesday's earthquake, as larger magnitude earthquakes were possible given TT's location.