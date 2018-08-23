Three murders in Central

CENTRAL division police are investigating three murders over the past 12 hours, in which the victims remain unidentified at this time.

At about 12.30 am, the body of a man of African descent was found in the Las Lomas #2 area. He was wearing only a pair of blue jeans and his hands were bound behind his back.

The second victim was found sometime during the night along Mon Plasir Road, Cunupia with gunshot wounds to the head and back– his hands also tied.

The third victim was shot dead close to Tin Can bar along Factory Road, Chaguanas around 5 am.

Police say the man was found a few feet away from his car.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.