SRP held for breaking and entering

A 23-year-old special reserve police (SRP) officer is now jailed after he was found on the roof of a mall in Sangre Grande with housebreaking tools.

The policeman, who has five years service, was arrested by members of the Sangre Grande Task Force and Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at around 3 am yesterday, when they noticed him on the roof of the mall, according to a Police Service release this afternoon.

Police also found a bag containing bolt cutters and a red hoodie and noticed that sheets of galvanize had been shifted to allow access into the building.

The officer, last based at the Arouca Police Station, is being questioned by investigators at the Sangre Grande Police Station in connection to a series of robberies and break-ins across the northern and eastern divisions.