Scotiabank launches Women Against Breast Cancer 5K

Breast cancer survivor Helen Mulloon speaks at the launch of Scotiabank’s Women Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run, held yesterday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

BREAST cancer survivor Helen Mulloon, urged young women to take a more proactive approach to their health, at the launch of the 20th Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K 2018 at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, yesterday.

This year’s theme will be 20 Steps Stronger and will be held on September 29 at 4 pm. The race, which will involve only women, will start at the corner of Stanmore Avenue and the Queen’s Park Savannah and will finish at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah.

Mulloon, a breast cancer survivor of nine years, who is now in a wheelchair, said it is an emotional feeling when people support the cause.

“Sometimes tears come to my eyes, because I am sitting there I am seeing all these women and I wonder if they know the value of the contribution that they have made to the education, fight and support,” Mulloon said.

Mulloon says she enjoys seeing young women participate, but wants them to get more involved.

“My daughter Marina would often go on the walk, we would walk with our church youth group...it means a lot seeing women walking together and the next generation being encouraged to come out and walk. I would like to see more young women looking after their health and knowing that there is a time when they need to pay more attention to themselves.”

Mulloon asked Scotiabank to encourage young women to be more interested in their health. Roxane De Freitas, chairperson of the Scotiabank Foundation, said the fighting spirit of cancer survivors is motivating.

“It is very special and touching when every year we see the breast cancer survivors come out to the 5K. Their smiles and warmth are a reminder to us all of how important the event is...ladies your strength empowers us to continue with this cause.

Thank you for showing us that you can overcome the disease, live well and inspire others.”

De Freitas said the bank is committed to the cause. “Scotiabank and the Scotiabank Foundation are committed to supporting women’s causes and engaging women in our communities.” Participants can register and make donations online at www.raceroster.com/events/19393. For team registration (over 25 people) email 20stepsstronger@gmail.com or call 357-0293. Registration starts on Monday and costs US $15. Two of the top TT women’s athletes expected to compete are Sjaelan Evans and Samantha Shukla.