Ramdial wants Sandals answers

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial. FILE PHOTO

COUVA North MP Ramona Ramdial has called on the Prime Minister to give a detailed account of the ongoing negotiations between Sandals International and the Government after his tour of the proposed sites.

Dr Rowley was scheduled to meet with Sandals CEO Gebhard Rainer, along with consultants Greg Norman, Jason McCoy and Chris Dillavou in Tobago.

The PM’s team and the Sandals team toured several key sites and golf courses in Tobago today.

Government and Sandals signed a memorandum of understanding for the project last October.

Ramdial claimed the public has been in the dark about the project for nearly three years "as to the terms and conditions of this ongoing deal."

She further alleged the current situation "is really setting the stage to assume underhanded dealings."

Ramdial said the public wanted answers to several questions. These included the role of the Tobago House of Assembly in the project, any concessions given to Sandals to operate in Tobago and roles of the private and agricultural sector in the project.

Rowley is scheduled to host another Conversations with the Prime Minister session at the Scarborough library from 7 pm tonight.