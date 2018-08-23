Prisons Commissioner laments system

Despite the best efforts of the prison service to prevent the trafficking of contraband items behind bars, prison officers charged with such transactions, can return to their duties as usual if they are found not guilty by the courts, according to acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clark this afternoon.

Speaking with Newsday in relation to the arrest of an acting prison officer 2, at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, for trafficking, Clark said it was unfortunate that such incidents involving prison officers took place and reaffirmed the prison service's commitment to battling corruption within its ranks.

He said that while the prison service continues to adopt a zero tolerance approach to prison officers accused of trafficking contraband, there were challenges in ensuring they receive stiff penalties and said on more than one occasion, prison officers charged with misconduct have successfully re-entered the service.

"It happens more often than you think. There have been cases where prison officers charged with bringing cell phones and drugs into the prisons have been taken to court and won their matters because the police officer did not show up.

"These prison officers then return to the service. All we can do at that point is keep an extra eye on them and hope they do not return to their old ways. It's something we take very seriously and we intend to continue with our approach to preventing trafficking."

Prison officers confirmed that the officer was found with several packets of cigarettes and wrapping paper at around 8.15 am, at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca. He was detained and handed over to officers of the Arouca Police Station.