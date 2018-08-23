PM meets Sandals today

THE Prime Minister will meet with a delegation from Sandals Resorts International today in Tobago. A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, said Dr Rowley will meet with Sandals CEO Gebhard Rainer ,along with consultants Greg Norman, Jason McCoy and Chris Dillavou.

The PM’s team and the Sandals team will tour several key sites and golf courses in Tobago today.

The statement said this visit takes place as preparatory work on the Tobago Sandals project continues, and Sandals Tobago is expected to add value to the tourism industry as Government continues its drive towards sustainable economic development.

Government and Sandals signed a memorandum of understanding for the project last October.

Rowley will host another Conversations with the Prime Minister session in Scarborough from 7 pm tonight.