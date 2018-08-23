One Woodbrook Place, Imax, Pizza Hut safe

AFTER the 6.9 magnitude earthquake which struck TT on Tuesday, reports from One Woodbrook Place (OWP), Imax and Pizza Hut Roxy have all deemed their buildings safe.

Chief Operating Officer at Home Construction Limited, Nicholas Hosam said his company had dispatched a technical engineering team to assess their towers at OWP and their other properties in the east-west corridor immediately after. He said this assessment continued into yesterday after which it was concluded that the structural integrity of the buildings were intact.

Asked about the visible cracks on the outer surface of the buildings, Hosam said those are currently being assessed. He sought to assure that all their buildings are safe for occupation and use.

At Pizza Hut Roxy, Simon Hadeed – CEO Prestige Holdings, said there was no internal damage there. “We had our structural engineer assess the building yesterday and give us the all clear.” Business continued as normal yesterday.

Regarding the part of the eave of the establishment that fell onto a customer’s car, Hadeed said an amicable settlement is being worked out between their insurance broker and the customer. However he couldn’t answer why the area where the accident occurred was their designated muster point, though neighbouring Imax and OWP have theirs at Mandela Park.