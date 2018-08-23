Men killed during murdered friend’s wake

Anderson James

TWO men were shot dead in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca during the wake of Ronald “Tek” McKie who was also shot dead on the same street the day before. They are 27-year-old Anderson Forbes, and 32-year-old Anderson James, both of Kiskadee Crescent, Arouca.

The double killing happened at around 9.15pm on Tuesday night.

While police are still trying to ascertain a motive, relatives of the men told reporters yesterday they believe they were silenced by the same killers who ended McKie’s life.

“It is like a purge. It’s like they are trying to wipe them out,” said one relative.

Newsday was told Forbes and James were at McKie’s wake, but left the house to get drinks. When they returned, they were sitting in a silver Nissan Tiida when a gunman emerged from a nearby track and shot them.

After the volley of gunshots, people who were at the wake ran out and saw them slumped over in the car. Relatives took them to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but by 11.15pm they were dead.

Police told Newsday Forbes and James were liming with McKie in a yard on the same street at around 1am on Tuesday, when gunmen ambushed him and shot him dead.

Newsday was told one of the gunmen sneaked through a front gate, while another jumped a fence in the back. When the first gunman approached, he and McKie got into a scuffle, then the second man approached from behind. McKie was shot several times and died at the scene.

Police later found 9mm shells and 40-calibre shells. Homicide detectives are continuing investigations.