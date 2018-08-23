Kamla threatens Deyalsingh

THE Opposition Leader has threatened to take Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to the Integrity Commission. In a statement, Persad-Bissessar dismissed Deyalsingh’s rejections of her statements at a United National Congress meeting in Chaguanas on Monday night.

“In light of Mr Deyalsingh’s forced public confession to his spouse’s involvement with a company receiving State contracts involving taxpayers’ dollars, I am left with no choice but to conclude that this matter warrants further investigation which is beyond my remit and indeed, beyond that of Mr Deyalsingh’s own denial,” she said. Persad-Bissessar indicated she will consult with her lawyers to review this matter “as a preamble to formally requesting that the Integrity Commission investigate this entire matter.”

Persad-Bissessar said she will ask the Commission “ o determine whether Mr Deyalsingh did indeed, in the execution of his duties as the Minister of Health, a Public Office, acted in in keeping with the spirit and letter of the Integrity in Public Life Act.”

She said if the country is undergoing an economic recession, “ for the wife of a Government Minister to be involved in any company that benefits from State contracts funded by taxpayers dollars must be questioned.” Persad-Bissessar claimed it was suspicious that Deyalsingh “became forthcoming in these secret details of the execution of public monies only when exposed on a political platform by me.”