Independence Day limes in the city

Harvard Harps

PORT OF SPAIN will be a beehive of activity on Independence morning, August 31, beginning with the annual national military parade in the Queen’s Park Savannah, which will make its way to the St James Barrack with thousands of onlookers following it.

Immediately after comes the usual Independence Day brunches/limes at MHTL Starlift Steel Orchestra’s House of Music, the Harvard Club and Newtown Playboys panyard.

Starlift’s Independence Day brunch, Hototo, takes place on Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo from 10 am.

Then from midday to 2 pm, there will be live entertainment featuring Brimblers Steelband and both Starlift junior and senior steelbands, with special guests Musical Connection, Lord Relator (Willard Harris) and Ronnie Mc Intosh.

The Harvard Club lime starts at the club on Serpentine Road immediately after the parade. Meals will be served from midday-2 pm. Patrons will also be entertained by the Harvard Harps Steel Orchestra, Sapophonics Steel Orchestra, calypsonian Skatie (Carlos James), jazz songbird Mavis John, Ingrid Sebero, and the QRC/Providence Pan Ensemble, while DJ music will come from Harvard’s in-house DJ.

Across at the Newtown Playboys, their third annual Independence brunch and street festival at the panyard on Tragarete Road, Newtown

Entertainment will come from some top steelbands including BPTT Renegades, Republic Bank Exodus, Hadco Phase II, Nutrien Silver Stars, First Citizens Supernovas, NGC Couva Joylanders, MHTL Starlift and host Newtown Playboys, as well as from big band Roots with Pelham Goddard, and featuring Ronnie Mc Intosh, Anslem Douglas and Oscar B, another big band, Kenneth Clarke and Friends, and more.