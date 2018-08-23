Hunt on for police station escapees

More than a week after Shad Lavia, 20, and Jahim Allman, 29, walked out of their cells and escaped custody at the San Juan Police Station, Inter-Agency Task Force officers are still searching for them.

According to reports, North Eastern Division Task Force officers arrested Lavia and Allman on August 12 in connection with a break-in at American Stores warehouse, Aranguez.

The men were taken to the San Juan station for processing.

At around midday on Sunday, police making the rounds of the holding cells discovered both men had escaped and realised the cell door had not been locked.

Newsday understands the Professional Standards Bureau is investigating the circumstances behind the escape.